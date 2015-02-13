5 more minutes please!

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama today:

JEH JEH LIVE AT WARHOL EXHIBIT - Works by legendary late artist Andy Warhol will be on display in an unprecedented and highly anticipated exhibition presented by the University of Alabama at Birmingham until February 28, 2015. The first major show by an artist of global renown at the UAB College of Arts and Sciences' Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts since its opening in January 2014, “Warhol: Fabricated” will be a remarkable presentation of private and public Warhol pieces that have never before been exhibited together. This innovative exhibition will combine nine Warhol screen prints and 90 photographic prints owned by UAB with loaned pieces from the Andy Warhol Museum, the Booth Western Art Museum, the Birmingham Museum of Art, beta pictoris gallery and private collectors, and an iconic photo of Warhol from internationally recognized photographer Bob Adelman. Admission to AEIVA, at 1221 10th Ave. South, is always free. AEIVA is open to the public 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-6 p.m. Saturday and is closed Sundays and holidays. Call 205-975-6436.

JEH JEH LIVE AT THE BLOOD DRIVE - FOX6, Birmingham Barons and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers are teaming up for a special blood drive on Friday, February 13 at Regions Field. The blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Schaeffer Eye Center Club Lounge. Donors must be 17 or older, weigh 110 pounds or more and show ID. All donors will receive a recognition item and a cholesterol screening. LifeSouth told us in January that it is in dire need of donors. The winter is often a slow time for donations but LifeSouth also believes a tough flu season kept some people from donating.

BBJ- Mike talked with Alan Alexander from the Birmingham Business Journal about local business headlines. They discuss the closure of Alabama Psychiatric Services and it's dispute with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. They also discuss the the impact Infinity Casualty & Property will have as it moves to downtown Birmingham. For more on these and other business stories, visit www.birminghambusinessjournal.com.

GEORGE WALLACE- Comedy legend George Wallace wants to be your Valentine as he brings love and laughter to Birmingham's BJCC Concert Hall tomorrow. Wallace was born in Atlanta, so he's no stranger to the South. He got his start as a writer for the "Red Foxx Show". The show is tomorrow night, February 14, at 8pm at the BJCC Concert Hall - 2100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd North. Tickets prices range from $31-$51 and are available now by calling 205-458-8400 or visiting http://www.bjcc.org/events.php or ticketmaster.com. For more on George Wallace, visit http://www.georgewallace.net/.

SEARCHING FOR LOVE- 1 in 10 Americans use a dating site or app to find love but users beware: More than half of the most popular dating apps are open to security risks according to a new security study. What happens when the device that holds your deepest darkest secrets becomes the target of a cyber-attack? Valentine's Day is tomorrow and the rush to find a soul mate is causing people to flock to dating applications like shoppers to a Black Friday deal! Recent research from Pew shows that 1 in 10 Americans already use a dating site or app to search for love. IBM wanted to get to the heart of understanding what makes dating apps tick so researchers scanned 41 of the most popular dating apps and were surprised to find that a majority have security and privacy vulnerabilities ripe for hackers or jilted ex's to exploit. So what happens when your phone or other mobile device is attacked? It puts your personal information at risk. A breach can enable attackers to eavesdrop on conversations, send unauthorized notifications infected with malware or even steal credit card information from an app's built-in payment features. It's a hazardous reality that requires users to rethink the way they use dating apps, especially since many of today's leading dating apps access personal information:

• 73% of popular dating apps have access to current and past GPS location information

• 49% of popular dating apps have access to a user's billing information saved on their device

• 34% of popular dating apps have access to a user's camera

Michael Montecillo, IBM Director of Security Intelligence is a global authority on cyber security. He explained the risks and offered advice to protect your personal data.

ZOO CREW- Kelly Garrison joined us from the Birmingham Zoo to introduce Mickey to a new animal. To learn more information about the animal or visit the zoo, go to birminghamzoo.com.

COMEDIAN- What is in a name that makes you unique? What is in a voice that makes an audience beg for more? What is in a performance that tops the most seasoned entertainer? Simply, the Finis. Finis Henderson that is! A show filled with hilarious antics, romantic ballads, high energy and versatility at its best. From his seemingly never-ending repertoire of your favorite songsters, you will be carried back in time to the days of “The Rat Pack”......Sammy Davis, Jr. who once said, "Looking at Finis is like looking in the mirror," Elvis Presley. You will then be transported to the future through the voices of Tom Jones, Ricky Martin, Mick Jagger, Alan Jackson, N'Sync, Bee Gee's, Beatles, James Brown, Willie and Julio, Michael Jackson, Boyz II Men, Prince, Earth, Wind and Fire, OutKast . So many, many voices, so little time. As the evening comes to a close, you will marvel at the performance you have just seen. You will share not only the "magic of the night," you will have shared a most memorable experience with all those around you and each of you will leave with your own special memories. For tickets or more information for this weekend's appearances, call the Comedy Club Stardome at 205-444-0008 or visit stardome.com.

Next week on Good Day Alabama, legendary coach turned motorsports team owner Joe Gibbs joins us to talk Nascar as the new season cranks up! Will he have another winner this year? Trouble with your blood pressure? Dr. Asa shows us six foods that help lower it! Need help getting organized? We show you how to start with the mudroom to get you going in the right direction... that's in "Our House." Does your umbrella insurance policy have you covered? You might be surprised how your assets add up! We get advice from plenty of doctors and experts on your diet..... next week we talk with the Foodbabe who takes a realistic approach in her new book about how to create the program that works best for you! We take you live to the American International Toy Fair to reveal the latest toys headed to store shelves near you! And we check out the newest cars headed to show room floors as we take you to the Chicago Car Show. Jeh Jeh catches up with his trainer for Exercise Monday, Cinderella for a special ballet performance, and the Tragic City Rollers for a little roller derby! And we introduce you to our Pet of the Week and Mickey's buddies from the Birmingham Zoo! Join us for this and more next week on Good Day Alabama!