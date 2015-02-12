Afternoon news headlines

Good afternoon from the desk of Janet Hall. Here are the stories we're working on for FOX6 News this evening.

Same-sex marriage ruling on Mobile probate judge

The probate judge in Mobile County is now ordered to issue same sex marriage licenses. That's the result of a hearing in federal court late today. How does the ruling impact other counties that have refused to issue the licenses? We'll have a full report tonight on FOX6 News at 5.

Toomer's Oaks prepared for planting

The oak trees to replace the poisoned oaks at Toomer's Corner are now ready to be planted. We'll take a look at the major plans in the works for the ceremonial planting this Saturday on the Auburn University campus.

Tuscaloosa bank robbery

Tuscaloosa Police are looking for a bank robber who hit a bank this morning. They have a good picture of him from surveillance cameras. We'll show you and we'll have the latest on the search.

