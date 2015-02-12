Spinach delights

Makes 24 bites

* 1 box refrigerated pie crust, at room temperature

* 2 slices bacon

* ¼ cup chopped yellow onion

* 1 lb. fresh spinach

* 2 eggs

* ¼ c. heavy cream

* ¼ c. whole milk

* 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

* ¼ teaspoon salt

* 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

* 4 basil leaves, julienned

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 375°F.

2. Cover a pan with foil and cook bacon for about 18 minutes, or until crisp.

3. Meanwhile, remove 1 pie crust from pouch; place flat on work surface. With 2 1/2-inch round cutter (or the top of a juice glass), cut 12 rounds. Repeat with the second pie crust.

4. Reserve bacon drippings from the foil, and transfer to a small pan. Sauté the onion at medium-high for about 3 minutes until tender and translucent. Reduce heat and add fresh spinach. Continue to sauté until spinach cooks down, about five minutes. Drain well and set aside.

5. Press each pie round in bottom and up sides of ungreased mini muffin cup.

6. In medium bowl, place onions, crumbled bacon, and eggs; beat well with fork. Stir in heavy cream and milk, cheese, salt and nutmeg. Stir in basil and spinach mixture. Divide mixture evenly into crust-lined cups.

7. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until puffed and golden brown. Cool in pan for 10 minutes. With tip of knife, loosen and remove quiches from cups. Serve warm or cool. Store in refrigerator.