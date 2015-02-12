Mardi Gras hits FOX6!

JEH JEH LIVE- The Birmingham Home and Garden Show takes over the BJCC for four days of nationally renowned experts in landscaping, outdoor living, home improvement, interior design, instructional how-to seminars, giveaways and hundreds of expert exhibitors. This year's event includes the Western Supermarket sampling pavilion, Craft Beer Tasting on Friday, and more than 300 Companies with the hottest home and garden products. It runs from 11am until 9pm today, tomorrow and Saturday from 10am until 9pm, and Sunday from 10am until 6pm. Tickets are $11 for adults; $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for children under 5. You are invited to bring your gardening and landscaping questions and challenges to speak with a master gardener at the Birmingham Home & Garden Show. For more information, visit www.birminghamhomeandgardeshow.com.

DR. FLEISIG- Dr. Wayne Fleisig showed us tips on how parent as a team.

1 - Regularly discuss the major issues

2 - Figure out compromises that you can each live with

3 - Inform the child in advance about the rules and expectations

4 - Follow through with whatever is agreed upon

5 - On minor issues, support each other's decisions

GET LUCKY WITH GLENWOOD- The Junior Board of Glenwood presents the 11th Annual A Night Under the Big Top! It will be tomorrow night from 8pm until Midnight at The Club - 1 Robert S. Smith Drive, 35209. The evening includes live music by The Undergrounders, a silent disco with DJ Mark AD, food and drinks, casino fun and games, and a fantastic silent auction. Tickets are $60 per each/$110 per couple in advance or $75 each at the door. The purpose of the fundraiser is to raise funds for Glenwood Autism and Behavioral Health Center. All proceeds fund programs and services for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Last year's event raised more than $215,000. Glenwood tries to create awareness of Autism Spectrum Disorder throughout the community. Autism is a national epidemic and one out of every 68 children born today will be diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder according to the CDC. For more information, call 205 970-7319 or visit www.glenwood.org.

PAT GRAY'S DAUGHTER- Vicki York Flynn is the daughter of former WBRC Weather Anchor Pat Gray. Vicki and her husband Kevin wrote "Eight Days." It is the story of an unforgettable summer in the Deep South. It follows eight remarkable days one hot summer in the early '50's. An itinerant preacher comes to a small town and brings with him hope and love that affect one family in particular. John's words from the Scripture bring about changed lives and changed minds, as these townspeople come face to face with prejudice and racism. This novel is for the entire family, especially, for those looking for a second chance. For more on the book, visit http://www.amazon.com/Eight-Days-Kevin-Vicki-Flynn/dp/098403319X/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1423740635&sr=1-.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES- Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama begin learning the lasting skills that will guide them throughout their lives as the 2015 Girl Scout Cookie Program kicks off. The girls have cookies on-hand to sell and many have cookie booths set up at retail stores throughout North-Central Alabama. The public can find cookies by searching for a booth sale on the Cookie Locator at girlscoutcookies.org or downloading the Girl Scout Cookie Finder Mobile App for Apple and Android. Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama offer two new varieties of cookies this year. Rah-Rah Raisins are hearty oatmeal cookies with plump raisins and Greek yogurt-flavored chunks. Toffee-tastic are rich, buttery cookies packed with golden toffee bits bursting with flavor. And guess what? Toffee-tastic is gluten free! Girl Scouts will also offer all-time favorites: Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos and Savannah Smiles. Each box sells for $3.50. All eight varieties of Girl Scout Cookies contain zero grams of trans fat. Girl Scout cookies are a low-sodium treat, and some varieties weigh in at only 28 calories - Savannah Smiles - and 40 calories Thin Mints - per cookie! You can also purchase cookies as part of the Cookies for the Troops campaign, where you can have your cookies sent overseas to service members. GSNCA will also participate in the ‘Buy 5' campaign. For every five packages a customer purchases, they receive one Buy 5 promotion card. At the end of the cookie sale, two customers will be drawn to win FIVE CASES of cookies. For more information on becoming a member, volunteering or pathway opportunities, call 800-734-4541 or visit girlscoutsnca.org.

OUR HOUSE- Appliances can last for years and outlive the color that was in style when it was purchased. A simple and inexpensive solution is to paint them with special stainless steel paint. Meredith purchased the paint on Amazon.com and Lowe's and Home Depot also sell similar paint on their website. She bought the Giani Granite FG-RDKIT Range and Dishwasher Kit by Liquid Stainless Steel. The Kit was $24.95 and has enough paint to cover a range and dishwasher. There are larger kits available.

She says it only takes one to two days to complete the project and the only thing you need besides the paint is a foam brush applicator. How to apply:

1. Make sure surface is clean

2. Brush a very thin coat of LiquidStainless using long, one-way strokes. Brush horizontally on dishwasher and range and vertically for refrigerators.

3. Wait one hour before brushing on another thin coat of liquid stainless and brush in the opposite direction of the previous coat.

4. Continue adding coats until you have the finish you desire.

5. Wait at least 2 hours after last coat of stainless paint before adding the first clear coat. Wait at least 1 hour before applying another clear top coat.

6. Wait 24 hours after final clear coat to use appliance and minimize contact between new finish and hot liquids for 14 days. Also do not scrub for 14 days.

VULCAN GOSPEL MUSIC SHOWCASE-Vulcan Park and Museum kicks off its annual Birmingham Revealed after-hours series on Thursday, February 12. Unwind with Vulcan and learn more about the people and history that helped shape this dynamic city! For 2015, the Birmingham Revealed three-part sequence offers up another round of our city's creative best. Tonight catch the Roots of Alabama Gospel with Bobby Horton and the Birmingham Sunlights at 5:30 p.m. Alabama's gospel music traditions flourish throughout the state of Alabama, in churches and Sacred Harp singings, on music stages and recording studios, at quilting bees and singing competitions. Two performing legends, Bobby Horton and the Birmingham Sunlights, know the state's musical heritage intimately. For the first time, Bobby and the Sunlights perform together tunes from Alabama's vibrant sacred music tradition.

PET OF THE WEEK- Ramona Graffeo with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society introduced us to a pet today looking for a forever home! Her name is Ladybird. For more information on today's pet or others up for adoption, call 205-942-1211 or visit gbhs.org.

