Afternoon news headlines

Good afternoon from the desk of Janet Hall. Here are the stories we're working on for FOX6 News this evening.

Roy Moore versus same-sex marriage

Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore faces more criticism after his defiance of a federal court order clearing the way for same-sex marriages. FOX6 News Reporter Alan Collins talks to legal experts about Moore's strategy and what lies ahead.

Missing woman in Blount County

Friends and family are asking your help to find Felicia Ann Weaver. She has a medical problem and hasn't been seen since a house fire. We'll have the full story on FOX6 News at 5 p.m.

Birthday milestone

We have a wonderful story about Mrs. Ruth Farley who is celebrating her 106th birthday. This is one you don't want to miss tonight at 6 p.m.

Those stories and more beginning at 5 on FOX6 News. You can watch us on air, online at MyFoxAl.com or through the WBRC News app.