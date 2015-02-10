Hoover man charged after wreck near Simmons Middle School

A Hoover man is behind bars following a car wreck in front of Simmons Middle School.

Police say Jeromy Shane Tincher, 42, sped away last week after an officer tried to stop him for speeding around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Tincher eventually lost control of his car in front of the school, hitting four parked cars and a power pole, which knocked power out in the area for three hours.

Tincher was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the crash and has been released.

He is charged with possession of a controlled substance and being held on a $15,000 bond.

Police say Tincher could face more charges, pending the toxicology results.

