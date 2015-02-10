The universe is smiling at you!

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

A follow on the Max bus crash in Fairfield that left several injured.

Winter weather causing more trouble to Americans up north.

Our weather turning colder as well. Mickey will tell us how cold it's going to get by the end of the week.

A woman escapes from a kidnapper, we'll bring you the latest.

A suspicious package being investigated off Highway 280.

The movie "50 Shades of Gray" opens in theaters, we'll have a PG-rated preview.

We show you how to care for those roses that your sweetheart gets you for Valentine's Day!

The Mercedes Marathon is just around the corner and we introduce you to one of the teams you can support!

The Lovelady Center helps many women each year and we talk with the woman who started it all!

New movies and music hit store shelves this week and we show you some of your options.

We just love having you join us from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on FOX6 WBRC!

Regards,

Mike Dubberly

Co-Host, Good Day Alabama

WBRC-TV/Fox6