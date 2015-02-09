Waffle House Burt's Chili with Cheese Frito Bag

Waffle House uses “Burt's Chili Mix”
You could add the following ingredients to your chili recipe of choice.
3 ground beef patties
3 sausage patties
1 can of tomato juice
3 onions chopped and diced.
Serving Size:
1 oz of chili
1 oz melted cheese of your choice
In a single serving bag of Fritos or you use any bag of choice
