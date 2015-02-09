Waffle House Burt's Chili with Cheese Frito Bag

Waffle House uses “Burt's Chili Mix”

You could add the following ingredients to your chili recipe of choice.

3 ground beef patties

3 sausage patties

1 can of tomato juice

3 onions chopped and diced.

Serving Size:

1 oz of chili

1 oz melted cheese of your choice

In a single serving bag of Fritos or you use any bag of choice