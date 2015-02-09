That's one happy pup.

This morning on Good Day Alabama:
We got a little rain this morning! Mickey will update your weather for the bus stop and the commute.
We are recapping the Grammy Awards highlights, just in case you missed it!
A homicide in Homewood is under investigation.
A robbery in Pell City is under investigation.
Birmingham City Schools is pushing for a tax increase, but many residents aren't in favor.
An update on a deadly mall shooting in Pennsylvania.
Same-sex marriage licenses will be handed out today per a court order.
Bruce Jenner is involved in a deadly crash that police are still investigating.
Legendary basketball coach, Dean Smith has passed away at age 83.
We are trying to get you going on your Monday, from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on FOX6!
