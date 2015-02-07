Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks at church in Pratt City

Reverend Jesse Jackson is in Alabama this weekend.

He spoke to clergy and elected officials at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Pratt City on Saturday. His message centered mainly on the Voting rights act of 1965, and the court case out of Shelby County in 2013 that overturned, what he calls, certain key sections.

"We've been crying out for help,” Rev. Jackson said. “The voting rights act of 65 has been greatly diminished. So much so, that we've lost federal oversight protections against schemes to diminish the vote."

Jackson will speak to the church congregation tomorrow at 10 a.m. and will speak at another church in Alabaster Sunday afternoon.

