Evening news headlines - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Evening news headlines

 Greetings from the desk of Jonathan Hardison! Are you as happy as I am that it's Friday? Here are some of the stories we're working on tonight:

What if you can't vaccinate?

This measles outbreak is spreading outside of California now and tonight Megan Hayes is talking to a Fultondale mom with a daughter who can't be vaccinated because of some other health issues. Tonight on FOX6 News at 9 she shares what it's like to worry for a child who can't be protected by a vaccine.

Cheeseburger ticket

And remember the Alabama man who was pulled over and ticketed in Georgia for eating a hamburger while driving? We've got an update tonight on how common sense apparently has prevailed in Cobb County.

Tune in at 9 for these stories and more. We'll be on air, online at MyFoxAl.com and in the WBRC News app.
Powered by Frankly