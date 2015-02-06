It's Mardi Gras early

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama today:JEH JEH LIVE-
Love animals, Mardi Gras parties and casinos? The annual Jazz Cat Ball returns, benefitting GBHS! It's that time of year to start making your 2015 Mardi Gras plans and the Greater Birmingham Humane Society Auxiliary is proud to bring back the Jazz Cat Ball, presented by John 3:16.. This year's ball will be held tomorrow from 7 pm-12 am at Old Car Heaven. This event brings back the Mardi Gras atmosphere, including dancing, music, great food and drink, a gaming casino, VIP rooms and a live and silent auction. Tickets can be purchased online below or from the GBHS at the adoptions center, located at 300 Snow Drive, Birmingham. For more information, call 205-942-1211 or visithttps://gbhs.org/events/2015-jazz-cat-ball/
WORLD OF WHEELS-
The World of Wheels is back for another fun year at the BJCC. The Auto show utilizes over 220,000 square feet of exhibition space to put on one of the best and most beautiful custom auto shows in the country. You can win a $5,000 prize and meet some celebrities at this year's event, including Laura Marano from Disney's Ally and Austin. For more information, go to http://worldofwheels.net/ZOO CREW-
Kelly Garrison joined us from the Birmingham Zoo to introduce Mickey to a Barn Owl. To learn more information about the animal or visit the zoo, go to birminghamzoo.com
NAPTIME BOOK-
It all started when a loving mother posted a few pictures of her son, Beau, and their new puppy, Theo, napping together on her popular blog, mommasgonecity.com
, and her Instragram account, http://instagram.com/mommasgonecity
. Two years later, Jessica has over 18 million followers on her blog and Theo & Beau are an international viral sensation. NAPTIME WITH THEO & BEAU by Jessica Shyba, creator of toddler/dog viral sensation #TheoandBeau - By faithfully recording and sharing, Jessica Shyba and her family captured the hearts of people all over the world, and these beautiful images of friendship and trust have become an international viral sensation. And now, she's combed through her hundreds of pictures to find the very sweetest and matched them to a charming bedtime story to make a picture book. Theo the puppy - part-German Shepherd, part-Shar-Pei - didn't have a home until he was rescued by Beau, a twenty-three-month-old toddler, and his family from an animal shelter in Santa Cruz. The two of them instantly became the best of friends. Each day, at nap time, Theo waits patiently for Beau to fall asleep, then curls up next to or on top of him—an adorable and beautiful image of friendship and trust.HONORING MAX COOPER-
Since 1960 Americans have sung along to the ad jingle “Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese…” and anyone eating a BIG MAC in Jefferson, Shelby Etowah or Calhoun counties here in Alabama most likely bought it at a McDonald's owned by Max Cooper. He made the BIG MAC jingle one of the greatest ad campaigns of the 20th century along with partner Jim Black. Married to a kindergarten teacher for 56 years, Max has long honored his wife's profession by supporting many education initiatives designed to help and honor teachers. A member of the JC Schools Foundation Board of Directors since 1992, Max has sponsored the JC TOTY program for three decades and McDonald's CLP has been a presenting sponsor for the annual Coupons for Classrooms Book sale since the early 1980s. That program generates up to $250,000 a year for JeffCoEd Schools and approximately $60,000 for the JefCoEd Foundation. In 2014, Max established a fund to benefit new classroom teachers called McDollars for Teachers for the next five years. All new teachers in high needs schools across Jefferson, Shelby, Etowah, and Calhoun counties will receive a $500 stipend to help them purchase needed items for their very first classroom. In 2014 alone, 155 teachers qualified for the stipend. The star studded evening benefiting the JC Schools Foundation will be Monday, February 23 at the Virginia Samford Theatre. It will feature the STARS of Virginia Samford Theatre performing Peter Pan Jr. with exclusive performances by two of today's brightest stars on Broadway. Those former Shades Valley Theatre students are Ben Hope and Hick Burroughs.MOMMY MINUTE -
February is heart awareness month and in today's mommy minute segment Clare taught us about infant CPR with Kathy Cherry from St. Vincent's. It's an important skill for any mom or babysitter to know. The goal is to help your baby until EMS arrives. The first step is to call EMS. Then for CPR on an infant up to a year old, the next step is to make sure that you don't see any signs of life. You can do that by checking to see if the chest rises or tap the baby's foot to see if you see any movement. Then begin compressions. You want to be one finger length below the nipple line of the baby. Use two fingers to compress 30 times. Then give two breaths. Make sure your mouth goes over the nose and the mouth of the infant. Tilt their head back just a little bit so their nose points towards the ceiling and give two breaths until you see the chest rise. Make sure it's about one second and it's just the breath inside your cheeks so it's not much breath at all. Babies are so little. So just enough to see the chest rise. And then you would go back to your 30 compressions. And you want to keep doing that 30 to 2 breaths until you get help.HEALTHCARE -
Mike talked with Secretary Burwell this morning about health coverage options available through the Health Insurance Marketplace under the Affordable Care Act. She wants to ensure consumers are aware that open enrollment is underway now through February 15. Consumers can sign up 24 hours a day, 7-days a week at HealthCare.gov
or 1-800-318-2596 or CuidadoDeSalud.gov
for Spanish speakers. Consumers can even get in-person help in their community.Next week on Good Day Alabama,
it's Dental Month for your pets and we look at how you can keep them healthy and why their teeth and gums play such a role in their health! Dealing with pain and relying on lots of medicine? Dr. Asa shows us how to break the pain cycle naturally. Are you or someone you know the victim of all the data breaches lately? We show you what to do next to protect yourself! Valentine's Day is just a week away and we have some ideas for you to do with Valentine. Join us for some laughs, music, and more! The Home and Garden Show comes to town and we take you there for all the scoop! The Mercedes Marathon is just a few weeks away and we bring you some inspiring stories to motivate you! The Savvy Shopper drops by with some great deals for your family! And we check out the latest entertainment news! Plus we introduce you to our Pet of the Week! Join us for this and much more next week on Good Day Alabama!