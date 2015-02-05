Evening news headlines

Greetings from Jonathan Hardison! Here are some of the stories we're working on for you tonight.





Drugs on campus

Four fourth graders at Leeds Elementary School were found in possession of marijuana today. Tonight, our Megan Hayes is talking to the school's superintendent (who's also a Leeds school system parent) about this discovery and whether there's a larger problem being uncovered here.

Cybercrime predictions

With the news of 80 million Anthem health insurance customers having their data hacked today, tonight we thought would be the right time to re-examine a subject that frankly, it seems like we talk about all the time: protecting yourself from cybercrimes. The reason we're talking about it so much? It's happening every day. Tonight cybercrime experts tell us which companies they think will be the biggest targets of hackers in 2015.

