Rescue Birmingham's Rescue Ship

Governor Bentley Talks Taxes

Governor Bentley is talking about a proposal to raise taxes. He says the state is broke and needs more revenue. We'll take a closer look at his tax hike idea and its chances of getting through the legislature.

Trustees on UAB Campus

The Board of Trustees for The University of Alabama System is on the UAB campus today. We'll tell you how they're facing the “Free UAB” movement.

Rescue the Rescue Ship

Did you know Birmingham once had its own superhero? Birmingham's Batman rode around town in a “batmobile” rescuing stranded motorists. His car came to be known as the Rescue Ship. Now a filmmaker is leading efforts to refurbish the car and make a documentary on Perry and his heroics. We'll take a closer look at the car tonight on FOX6 News at 5 p.m.

