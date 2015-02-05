Rescue Birmingham's Rescue Ship

Good afternoon from the desk of Janet Hall. Here are the stories we're working on for FOX6 News this evening.
Governor Bentley Talks Taxes
Governor Bentley is talking about a proposal to raise taxes. He says the state is broke and needs more revenue. We'll take a closer look at his tax hike idea and its chances of getting through the legislature.
Trustees on UAB Campus
The Board of Trustees for The University of Alabama System is on the UAB campus today. We'll tell you how they're facing the “Free UAB” movement.
Rescue the Rescue Ship
Did you know Birmingham once had its own superhero? Birmingham's Batman rode around town in a “batmobile” rescuing stranded motorists. His car came to be known as the Rescue Ship. Now a filmmaker is leading efforts to refurbish the car and make a documentary on Perry and his heroics. We'll take a closer look at the car tonight on FOX6 News at 5 p.m.
