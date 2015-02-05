Happy National Weatherperson's Appreciation Day!

Black Tie Event = Dress Up: Women love to get dolled up and be seen with a man in a tuxedo. Plan the entire evening including a limo ride with her favorite drink already mixed. Maybe even begin the evening by surprising her with a new piece of jewelry for her ensemble! Enjoy seeing and be seen, make new friends, and steal a kiss or two.BAGAINOMICS- Judy Bates, the Bargainomics Lady, joined us with some deals. She had been looking for spring and summer clothes and found a Chico's shirt for $2.48 at the America's Thrift Store in Gardendale. She found a $14.99 necklace, earrings, and bracelet set by Bongo for only $3.74 at Kmart. Whether you're shopping online or in a store, February bargains are out there. With Valentine's Day almost here, Kmart has a nice selection of jewelry discounted 75 percent thru this Saturday. They also have some of their bridal rings for as much as 90 percent off. If you haven't been to the Sears Outlet on Lakeshore, you should check it out. Judy wasn't too impressed with the selection of clothing, but it had some serious markdowns on appliances and other big ticket items. Judy has been mattress shopping for some time now and finally found a deal she was willing to pay for – an $870 mattress for $300 at the Sears Outlet. You can also see what they have before you go by looking onwww.SearsOutlet.com. For more deals, visit www.Bargainomics.com.
Lunchtime Kidnapping: Show up unannounced and take your partner to a white-tablecloth picnic lunch. The day before, arrange for a two-hour break with their boss. Include wine or a bottle of their favorite Champaign. The effort you put into choosing the food, wine, and location will not go unnoticed. Slip their secretary a note to put on their desk for when they get back.
Breakfast in Bed: An oldie but a goody. Make a couple of crapes - Alton Brown at www.foodnetwork.com has a wonderful recipe. Stuff them with almond butter, honey, and granola. Garnish with a drizzle of raspberry syrup, and serve with a mix of star fruit, kiwi, and fresh berries. Finish with ginger-honey tea or sparkling water. Buy a new bed tray - it is time to retire the one you've been using for twenty years.
Become a Masseur: A massage bed is inexpensive, add some nice massage oil, candles, and incense; and you just created a spa in your bedroom. The look on your partner's face when they walk in will tell it all. Learn their body and what needs care.
A Naughty Little Note: We don't express our inner desires enough. Write your partner a note and leave it on the pillow: I have dreamt about you all day! The key is not to bring attention to the note as you get in bed. Let them find it on her own. The note can also be in the form of some flirty texting throughout the day!
Cheesy Bedroom Tactics: I know that it sounds cheesy, but leave them a note to follow the candles to a bedroom covered in rose petals and roses. There is a reason this is a typical movie scene. It is extremely romantic, but actually quite rarely done. Once they enter the room, begin with a bubble bath for two by candlelight of course!
For more information, you can contact Dr. Smith at 205-529-2731 or visit convenienttherapy.com.
•Clean, pure drinking water for your entire family. More flavorful coffee and drinks.There are several types to choose from: Point-of-entry whole-house filters, installed where the water comes into the dwelling after the pressure tank and before the water heater and the water softener if one exists, are designed to reduce sediment. Culligan offers a large cartridge selection from cartridges the filter large particles to super fine particles. This protects your plumbing and all water using appliances in your home.
•Less expense and less hassle than bottles water.
•A greener, more environmentally friendly choice than plastic bottles.
•Appliances work more efficiently and last longer.
•Showers that are better for your skin and hair.
-Point-of-use drinking water filters, installed above or underneath the kitchen sink typically, depending on the model, are designed to provide clean clear water for drinking and cooking by reducing bad taste and odor, chlorine, and various other contaminants that may be present. Culligan offers Basic, Advanced, and Premium drinking water systems, from pitcher and faucet-mount filters which require no installation, to under-sink easy-change systems designed to take out various contaminants.Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, Jeh Jeh takes us to the Jazz Cat Ball to check out all the fun to be had there while raising money for local animals! Clare teaches us about CPR and care for your little one in her Mommy Minute! We show you possibly the cutest book ever - a puppy and a baby napping! It's worth tuning in to see! Mickey's buddies from the Birmingham Zoo join us, plus we check out your entertainment and business headlines! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day!
-Icemaker / Refrigerator water filters, installed at or in the refrigerator for better tasting water at the refrigerator water dispenser and cleaner, clearer ice cubes
-Shower Filters, either in-line which use existing showerhead, or filtered shower head styles to reduce Chlorine, sulfur odor, and scale for a cleaner shower experience, softer skin and hair.
Change filter cartridges regularly to keep your filter system operating properly and filtering effectively. Filter cartridge life depends on water usage and conditions. Water must be from a potable water source. Do not use with water that is microbiologically unsafe or of unknown quality without adequate disinfection before or after the filter system.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.