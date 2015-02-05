Talk to the hand, Mickey

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

We follow up on the situation in Jordan in its fight against ISIS,

An update on talk that Jefferson County schools will make some cuts,

Dramatic video of the rescue of toddler from a plane crash,

A small plane crashed into a TV tower. We'll tell you where this happened,

A college football recruiting analyst breaks down the big winners from Signing Day at 7:30,

The Love Doctor joins us with some tips to "spice things up" for your Valentine!

Impress your Valentine with a heart healthy and delicious meal and dessert you both can love! We show you how to make it!

The Bargainomics Lady shows us some great deals to save you money!

Jeh Jeh heads on out his favorite assignment of the year: the Jack's Biscuit Bake-off where he joins the other judges to pick the best biscuit maker!

Plus we introduce you to our Pet of the Week and

check out your entertainment headlines,

And Mickey has an improving weekend forecast,

That and more from 4:30 - 9 a.m. on FOX6!