Evening news headlines

Good evening from the desk of Jonathan Hardison! Here are some of the stories we're working on tonight:





Threat of terrorism

The FBI director is in Birmingham tonight and he's talking about how the threat of terrorism isn't a NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) problem anymore. Hear more from Director Comey tonight.

Free UAB supporters meet

And if you've watched FOX6 lately you've probably seen several ads supporting UAB, but not all of them are paid for by the side you might expect. Megan Hayes is following the money trail tonight and talking to protest organizers about how they plan to make their point when the UA Board of Trustees meets here in Birmingham starting tomorrow.

Join us at 9 for these stories and more! Watch on air, online at MyFoxAl.com and through the WBRC News app.