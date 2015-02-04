Afternoon news headlines

Good afternoon from the desk of Janet Hall. Here are the stories we're working on for FOX6 News this evening.

Are pastors and courthouses prepared?

As it stands now, same sex couples will be able to get married in Alabama beginning Monday. We'll check on preparations being made by pastors, courthouses and the Alabama Department of Health, who provides the paperwork for marriage licenses.

Jefferson County School cuts

The Jefferson County School System is looking to make up a $10 million deficit. We're looking at what that will mean for students, teachers and the quality of classroom instruction.

EWTN makes its appeal

The Birmingham-based Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) took a stand today at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta. EWTN attorneys argued that the Affordable Healthcare Act is unconstitutional for mandating faith-based businesses to offer birth control to employees. We'll have the full story at 6.

