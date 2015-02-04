Get creative with your Valentine's Day bouquet!

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama for February 4, 2015:

BRYNE - The House voted in favor of a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. A similar bill will be presented in the Senate. The man who sponsored the House bill, Republican Congressman, Bradley Byrne, of Alabama joined us live from Capitol Hill. On Friday, we'll hear from the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

JEH JEH LIVE - February is Black History Month. In celebration, Jeh Jeh caught up with some choirs this month for special music. Today he joins us from Bessemer City High School with the choir. The Bessemer City High School Choral program consists of the Bessemer City High School Choir and BCHS Ensemble with Mr. Kelvin Parker Sr. as Choral Director. The group who performed this morning is a mixed chorus of mostly first and second year students. The BCHS Choir is comprised of grades 9 through 12 with about 38 students. This choir mostly performs locally in the Bessemer City area. The BCHS choir will be performing February 22nd 4pm at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Bessemer for the annual black history celebration. It will also perform on March 24th at Bluff Park United Methodist Church in Hoover for the State Choral Performance Assessment.

STATE PARKS FREE CAMPING - State Parks to Offer Free Camping February 8-12.In a show of appreciation to its customers, Alabama State Parks is offering free camping during its Customer Appreciation Days from February 8-12, 2015. During the event, campers can stay for up to five nights based upon the availability of campsites. The free camping offer applies to both improved and primitive sites, but is not available to extended stay campers. Prior or day-of reservations are welcome. In addition to free camping, Alabama State Parks is also offering 50 percent off lodging at parks with hotels and cabins during its Customer Appreciation Days. The discount applies to regular seasonal rates on all lodge and hotel rooms, cabins, chalets and cottages. Lodging tax is not included in the Customer Appreciation Days offer. o take advantage of the Customer Appreciation Days free camping and discounted lodging offers, contact the individual parks for availability and to make reservations. For individual park contact information, visit alapark.com or call 1-800-ALA-PARK. he Alabama State Parks Division operates and maintains 22 state parks encompassing approximately 48,000 acres of land and water. These Parks rely on visitor fees and the support of other Partners like local communities to fund the majority of their operations. To learn more about Alabama State Parks, visit www.alapark.com.

ZOO CREW - Mickey met a sea lion with his friends at the Birmingham Zoo. For more information, visit www.birminghamzoo.com

HARPER LEE NEW BOOK - Dr. James Crank, Assistant Professor of American Literature at the University of Alabama joined Good Day Alabama to discuss the announcement that Harper Lee will have a second novel that she wrote in the 1950's, published for the reading public.

ASK THE DOCTOR - Timothy Lee, MD, FACC, is a Cardiologist at Trinity Medical Center. Dr. Lee discussed the Know Your Numbers & Reduce Your Risk for Heart Disease and Stroke. Your heart numbers are two of the most important numbers you need to know because they give you an idea of how healthy your heart is and the effect your lifestyle is having on your body.When you know your heart numbers you can find out your risk of having a heart attack or stroke over the next five years and create your own Heart Health Plan to improve your heart health. The numbers you need to know are:

1. Your Blood Pressure - Your blood pressure is a measure of how hard your heart has to pump blood around your body. Ideally your blood pressure should be less than 130/80.

2. Your Cholesterol Ratio - TC/HDL - Cholesterol is a type of fat called a "lipid" that is found in your blood. Too much of it can build up in the walls of your arteries, narrowing your arteries and increasing your risk of having a heart attack or stroke.

Ask your GP or practice nurse for a Heart Health check. They'll check your blood pressure and will either do a blood test on the spot, or will refer you to a lab for the blood test to check your cholesterol levels. It may take a while for your doctor or nurse to receive your blood test results from the lab. They will usually call you when they get the results back.

GOOD DAY GARDENING - Jon Culver with Sweet Peas Garden Center joined us to discuss Valentine's flowers such as Tulips, Daffodils, Hiacinths, Hydrangeas and Lavender. He shows us how to arrange them and make them stylish to give to your Valentine. For more information or gardening advice from Jon Culver, visit Sweet Peas Garden Shop at 2829 Linden Ave, Homewood... The phone number is 205-879-3839. Or you can email him at jonculver6@gmail.com.

