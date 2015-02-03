Evening news headlines

Greetings from the desk of Jonathan Hardison! I hope you're having a nice night. Here are the stories we're working on for you:

Fairfield gas shortage

Fairfield can't afford to pay for gas in all of its police cruisers and some neighbors concerned they're not getting the patrols they deserve. We're tracking this first night of new patrolling tonight.

Probate judges prepare

Jefferson County's probate judge tells us today he's ready to begin issuing same-sex marriage licenses on Monday if the Supreme Court doesn't step in, but Tuscaloosa's probate judge isn't so sure his office will be ready. Josh Gauntt is talking to him.

The time to refinance?

And with interest rates hitting new lows for the past several months, Erika Gonzalez has a pretty simple formula to calculate whether it's worth it for you and your budget to refinance.

