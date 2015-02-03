Tell us what you think...

The FOX6 WBRC Editorial Board welcomes comments and feedback from our community. We also welcome your editorial ideas.

The Editorial Board, comprised of a diverse group of individuals from around central Alabama, meets once per month to discuss possible editorials.

Two new editorials will air each week, typically voiced by the General Manager of FOX6 WBRC.

To reply to an editorial or to make a suggestion for future editorials, please fill out the form below. It will be sent directly to Collin R. Gaston, V.P. & General Manager of FOX6 WBRC.

You may also send your response to editorials@wbrc.com.