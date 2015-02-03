Tell us what you think...

The FOX6 WBRC Editorial Board welcomes comments and feedback from our community. We also welcome your editorial ideas.
The Editorial Board, comprised of a diverse group of individuals from around central Alabama, meets once per month to discuss possible editorials.
Two new editorials will air each week, typically voiced by the General Manager of FOX6 WBRC.
To reply to an editorial or to make a suggestion for future editorials, please fill out the form below. It will be sent directly to Collin R. Gaston, V.P. & General Manager of FOX6 WBRC.
You may also send your response to editorials@wbrc.com.
Thank you for your email!
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.