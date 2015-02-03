Afternoon news headlines

Good afternoon from the desk of Janet Hall. Here are the stories we're working on for FOX6 News this evening.

Same-sex marriage in Alabama

Same-sex couples will be able to get married in Alabama beginning next week. Today the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request from Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange that would have tabled the issue until a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. We'll tell you what he plans to do now and we'll have reaction from a same sex couple in Etowah County.

Enterovirus patient

A five-year-old girl who has been hospitalized at Children's of Alabama for months finally got to go home today. We'll talk to her mom today on FOX6 News at 5.

A new Harper Lee novel

Fans of Harper Lee are ecstatic today after learning of plans to publish a second novel. It's a book she wrote years ago before To Kill a Mockingbird but it has some of the same characters as her Southern classic. We'll tell you all about it.

