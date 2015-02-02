Afternoon news headlines

Good afternoon from the desk of Janet Hall. Here are the stories we're working on for FOX6 News this evening.

Two home invasions

Residents in western Birmingham are on edge after two home invasions in two days. One left an elderly woman injured and her neighbor shot. We'll have the latest on the investigation as Birmingham Police search for suspects and work to determine if the two invasions are connected.

Search for Memorial Mound mausoleum families

Investigators are asking the public for help as they try to track down three families whose loved ones were interred at Memorial Mound mausoleum in Bessemer. As you know we've been following the repercussions of vandalism at the facility. We'll have the latest on FOX6 News at 5.

Way to go Malcolm Butler!

The hero of the Super Bowl turns out to be a rookie player and an alumni of The University of West Alabama. Who is Malcolm Butler? We'll talk to his former coach.

