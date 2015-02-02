Six more weeks of winter...

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama for Feb. 2, 2015:

BESSEMER PEPPER SPRAY - Rep Givan joined us to discuss the situation at Bessemer City High School. She says it is a perfect and prime example of what's wrong with that School System. She says the system is operating at the most extreme level of dysfunction for which key administrators have chosen to sweep under the rug and mask as other things. In regard to the fight at Bessemer High School, Givan says at no time should law enforcement officers or school resource officer's spay mace in the eyes of students. It is a known fact that fights and altercations may breakout during the normal course of a school day. However in these types of situations, when fighting occurs amongst students or incidents of this type when containment is warranted, administrators should then employ additional security to ensure that enough manpower is in place. She says in this case, unfortunately that did not happen. With regards to the 19 grievances, Givan says the educators are simply fed up with contained harassment, intimidation, and altercations between the principal and fellow educators and retaliatory acts towards them. Join us tomorrow when we get reaction from Superintendent Dr. Fred Primm.

DR. ASA - Mike talked with Dr. Asa Andrew - known as America's Health Coach, MD®. He is also a national best-selling author, radio and TV host, and founder of Diagnosis HOPE, a non-profit dedicated to health education and supporting the uninsured. He has dedicated his life to helping others thrive in their health. Today he discussed six resolutions for a new you in 2015.

1. Exercise More - Start with 10 minutes a day, 6 days per week. Create the habit.

2. Eat More - Strive for 5-6 Small Meals per day, spaced 3-4 hours apart. This will provide the consistent nutrition and speed the metabolism.

3. Drink More - Drop the coffee altogether or just 1 cup a day. Get half your bodyweight in ounces of water daily. Add lemon and stevia to add taste.

4. Sleep More - Make a goal to add an hour to what you are getting each day now.

5. Laugh More - Find something each day that makes you laugh hard.

6. Forgive More - Think of one major relationship that is strained and make a goal to resolve it this year.

For more information, visit http://www.drasa.com/. You can follow him on Twitter - @drasa.

JEH JEH LIVE - The Mercedes Athletic Club has been open since 2002 and it caters to all team members at MBUSI. Team members are able to join the facility for a small fee. It has expert trainers that can help with just about anything a team member needs help. It maintains a wellness program at Mercedes as well that has various topics and promotions throughout the year. It was awarded the 2014 Platinum Fit Friendly company by the American Heart Association. It also has five running coaches that coach team members thru the year to prepare for the Mercedes Marathon. The Mercedes Athletic Club runs group exercise classes each day. It builds people up. It has a core group of clients that it follows on a daily basis that have made remarkable strides with their fitness. The personal trainers help the employees at Mercedes because of the type of work they perform. They make sure the workers' form and technique are correct.

ASK THE GARDENER - Jimmy Rockett from Bug Juice Gardens joined us to take viewer questions about their gardens. For more information, call 205-981-1151, email jimmyrockett@att.net, or visit www.jimmyrockett.com.

