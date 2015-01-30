I'm here so I won't get fined!

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama today:

JEH JEH LIVE- Jeh Jeh joins us live from Oak Mountain State Park. Take a plunge with the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics on January 31st starting at 8:00 a.m. at Oak Mountain State Park Beach. There will be a costume contest prior to the plunge. All plungers will receive a T-Shirt. A minimum of $50.00 online registration fee is required. The more money you raise, the cooler the swag you receive! All the money raised supports Special Olympics Alabama, devoted to sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Registration begins at 8:00 A.M. Anyone 12 years of age on January 31, 2015 can participate, but participants under 18 must have signed parental permission from a parent or guardian. Plunge attire is swimsuit and/or athletic gear - shorts, t-shirts, etc. Wetsuits are strictly prohibited. No “bear” feet! Shoes or surf mocs are required. If you register online bring your printed ticket with you. You can also donate to Special Olympics Alabama.

BBJ- Bryan Davis from the Birmingham Business Journal joined us to discussed local business headlines with Mike. They discussed new tax credits, the 2021 World Games, and the 2017 National Senior Games. For more on these and other business stories, visitwww.birminghambusinessjournal.com.

ZOO CREW- Kelly Garrison joins us from the Birmingham Zoo to introduce Mickey to a new animal. To learn more information about the animal or visit the zoo, go to birminghamzoo.com.

ALABAMA CHEERLEADERS- the University of Alabama Coed and All-Girl Cheerleading teams took home the Division 1A National Titles earlier this month. It was part of the 31st Annual National College Cheer and Dance Team Championship. These groups have spent the greater part of the year on the sidelines cheering on some of the best teams in college sports, and all of their hours of hard work and preparation were highlighted in their performances on the infamous Disney stages. In its 31st year, the two-day event hosted 106 squads in the cheerleading division and 86 teams in the dance team division. Cheerleading teams are judged on their stunting and tumbling skills, crowd-leading abilities and overall performance, while the dance competition is judged on choreography, technique, execution and overall effect. Mascots also competed, with 10 mascots vying for the title. All teams are classified according to NCAA classification. The Division 1A Winners included:

Coed Cheer: University of Alabama

Jazz: University of Tennessee

All Girl Cheer: University of Alabama

Hip Hop: University of Cincinnati

Mascot: Ohio State University –"Brutus Buckeye"

Pom: University of Minnesota

CLARE @ MONTEVALLO - The University of Montevallo kicks off the first ever season for its Softball team this weekend! The game is at 1:30pm at the University of Montevallo Softball Stadium at Orr Park against the University of West Alabama. The school also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Men's Basketball Program with a game against Armstrong State at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visithttp://www.montevallo.edu/.

Next week on Good Day Alabama, we move into February.... is it time to set another round of resolutions for 2015? Dr. Asa offers us a few ideas to help you set some resolutions for a new you in 2015! Ready for the Wild Game Cook-off? We get the scoop! The Love Doctor joins us with some relationship advice! Bestselling author Nick Hornby joins us with his latest book and we check out other new books on store shelves! We also show you the latest movies and music headed your way this week! Jeh Jeh heads out on his favorite assignment of the year.... the Jack's Biscuit Bakeoff. In honor of heart month we talk with the Cardiologist and he takes your questions about knowing your numbers and how to reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke. Join us for this and much more next week on Good Day Alabama!