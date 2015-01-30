Wait, I'm not ready!

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

We are following up on fights and pepper spray incident at Bessemer City High School,

The Taliban are claiming responsibility for an attack at the Kabul airport in which a gunman shot and killed three American contractors and one Afghan man.

Survivors of an explosion at a hospital in Mexico are recalling the horror caused when a propane truck delivering to the hospital kitchen started to leak. An infant and a nurse were killed. Eight more children and seven adults were seriously wounded.

A Marshawn Lynch imposter may show up at some point this morning,

Jeh Jeh takes the polar plunge! He explains how it helps the Special Olympics!

Ready for the game or the ads on Sunday? We check out some of the most anticipated commercials during the Super Bowl!

Another national championship title for the University of Alabama! The UA cheerleaders join us in-studio!

Clare tries her hand at softball as she takes us to meet the newest athletes on the campus at the University of Montevallo!

Mickey's buddies from the Birmingham Zoo drop by for a visit.

Justin Bieber says he's a changed man,

And Mickey has your weekend forecast,

