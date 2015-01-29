Evening news headlines

Greetings from the desk of Jonathan Hardison! Here are some of the stories we're working on tonight:

Prevent pothole problems

There's really no avoiding potholes around here, whether it's due to our fluctuating temperatures (did it feel like mid-spring to anyone else besides me today?) or a lack of funding to repave roads. However, John Huddleston has some ways to avoid putting a pothole in your budget tonight if you hit one of those bumps in the road.

Loosey Goosey

Who would steal an 86-year-old woman's concrete goose? A Hueytown woman is asking for our help to reunite Gertrude the Goose with its owner.

Watch these stories and more starting at 9! We'll be on air, online at MyFoxAl.com and in the WBRC News app.