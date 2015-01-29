Fights break out at Bessemer City High

Good afternoon from the desk of Janet Hall. Here are the stories we're working on for FOX6 News this evening.

Bessemer High School Fights

A number of fights broke out at Bessemer City High School this afternoon and resulted in some students being pepper sprayed by police. We have a crew on the scene and will have the full story tonight at 5 p.m.

Prison Task Force

A prison task force has been meeting all day working toward recommendations to improve Alabama's struggling prison system. We'll take a closer look at the options they're considering.

School Helps Employee's Family

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School in Homewood is wrapping its arms around the family of one employee. You may remember our story of the Birmingham family burned out of their home on Christmas Day. A little boy is still in the hospital with severe burns. A close relative of the boy works at OLS. Tonight on FOX6 News at 6 p.m. we'll show you how the school is helping.

Those stories and more beginning at 5 p.m. on FOX6 News.

Janet Hall

Anchor/Reporter

FOX6 News, WBRC-TV