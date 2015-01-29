Did somebody say cheerleaders?

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

LUTHER STRANGE - Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange joined us to discuss same sex marriage in Alabama and recent rulings on the topic. In response to the Mobile federal court's late Friday ruling declaring Alabama's same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional, Strange immediately asked for a stay of the ruling pending the U.S. Supreme Court's expected decision on the issue this summer. Attorney General Strange contended the Mobile federal court ruling creates unnecessary confusion among the public over Alabama's same-sex marriage law, especially when the U.S. Supreme Court is due to rule on the legality same-sex marriages by the end of June. Sunday evening the Mobile federal court granted a 14-day stay allowing the State of Alabama to appeal. On Monday, Attorney General Strange filed a notice of appeal and a motion to stay the Mobile federal court ruling with the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta.

JEH JEH LIVE - The Birmingham Museum of Art will host an exhibition featuring works of the greatest masters of the Dutch and Flemish Golden Age titled, Small Treasures: Rembrandt, Vermeer, Hals, and Their Contemporaries. The exhibition, which was organized by the North Carolina Museum of Art and is sponsored by PNC, will be on view from January 30 – April 26, 2015. Small Treasures brings together 40 small-scale oil paintings, most of which are no more than ten inches in height, by 28 artists who lived and worked in what is today the Netherlands and Belgium during the 17th century. These small paintings played an important part of many artists' practices but have historically been overlooked by scholars and museum exhibitions. The exhibition will, for the first time, explore this little known field and show the extraordinary richness of this genre of work. More than half of the works in the exhibition are drawn from private collections, some being on public view for the first time. Highlights of the exhibition include works from Johannes Vermeer, Rembrandt van Rijn, and Anthony van Dyck. Founded in 1951, the Birmingham Museum of Art has one of the finest collections in the Southeast. More than 25,000 objects displayed and housed within the Museum represent a rich panorama of cultures, including Asian, European, American, African, Pre-Columbian, and Native American. Highlights include the Museum's collection of Asian art, Vietnamese ceramics, the Kress collection of Renaissance and Baroque paintings, sculpture, and decorative arts from the late 13th century to the 1750s, and the Museum's world-renowned collection of Wedgwood, the largest outside of England. For more information, visit artsbma.org.

JILL @ MCWANE - FOX6 Meteorologist Jill Gilardi took us to the McWane Science Center to learn about nanometers. She says you can learn about nano in nature by first watching the newest IMAX film called Mysteries of the Unseen World and then take part in their nano programs. For more information about nanoscale science education visit nisenet.org.

PET OF THE WEEK - Missy Ellis and Tricia Preston with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society Auxiliary introduced us to a pet today looking for a forever home! Her name is Daphne. For more information on today's pet or others up for adoption, call 205-942-1211 or visit gbhs.org. And love animals, Mardi Gras parties and casinos? The annual Jazz Cat Ball returns, benefitting GBHS! It's that time of year to start making your 2015 Mardi Gras plans and the Greater Birmingham Humane Society Auxiliary is proud to bring back the Jazz Cat Ball, presented by John 3:16.. This year's ball will be held on Saturday, February 7, 2015 from 7 pm-12 am at Old Car Heaven. This event brings back the Mardi Gras atmosphere, including dancing, music, great food and drink, a gaming casino, VIP rooms and a live and silent auction. Tickets can be purchased online below or from the GBHS at the adoptions center, located at 300 Snow Drive, Birmingham. For more information, call 205-942-1211 or visit https://gbhs.org/events/2015-jazz-cat-ball/.)

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, Jeh Jeh takes the polar plunge! He explains how it helps the Special Olympics! Ready for the game or the ads on Sunday? We check out some of the most anticipated commercials during the Super Bowl! Another national championship title for the University of Alabama! We introduce you to the latest athletes to pick up the honor! Clare takes us to meet the newest athletes on the campus at the University of Montevallo! Mickey's buddies from the Birmingham Zoo drop by for a visit. Plus we check out your business and entertainment headlines! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day Alabama!