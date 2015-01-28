Evening news headlines

Greetings from the desk of Jonathan Hardison! Here are some of the stories we're working on for tonight:

Plans destroyed

There's a stunning new twist to the Cordova gas leak explosion that happened Tuesday night. Tonight Christy Hutchings is reporting that the city's master plans for its gas pipe system were with one of the workers who was hurt in the blast - so what does this mean for the clean up? We're following this closely tonight.

New hospital brings new hope

And big news for Chilton County after residents live for more than two years without a hospital. We now know what the plans for a new hospital look like and where it's going to be built. Sherea Harris is talking to folks who live there tonight about how big of a deal this is.

We'll see you tonight on FOX6 News after Empire! Watch us on air, online at MyFoxAl.com or through the WBRC News app.