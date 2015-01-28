Afternoon headlines

Good afternoon from the desk of Janet Hall. Here are the stories we're working on for FOX6 News this evening.

Cordova explosion

Investigators are still working to find out what caused the natural gas leak that led to a deadly explosion in Cordova yesterday. We'll have the latest details including when gas service might be restored.

Ala. Chief Justice Roy Moore faces ethics complaint

The Southern Poverty Law Center has filed an ethics complaint against Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore. It's a result of Moore's defiant rhetoric concerning a federal judge's ruling striking down Alabama's ban on same sex marriage. That ruling is now on hold but the debate is moving full steam ahead.

"Snowmageddon" remembered

Where were you one year ago today? If you were in or near Birmingham you were in the midst of "Snowmageddon." Thousands were stranded on roadsides or unable to go home from work and school. A surprising shift in the forecast caught us all off guard. Tonight we'll look back at that day and catch up with some of the heroes who became snow angels.

Those stories and more beginning at 5 on FOX6 News. Watch us on air, online at MyFoxAl.com or through the WBRC News app!