Tuscaloosa police officer involved in wreck

State troopers say a Tuscaloosa police patrol unit and another vehicle were involved in a wreck early Wednesday morning.
The wreck happened at the intersection of McFarland Boulevard and Skyland Boulevard around 5:06 a.m., according to State Trooper Reginal King.
“Both parties were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center with minor injuries,” King said.
Tuscaloosa police say a red light camera caught the collision. Lt. Brad Mason said a vehicle ran a red light and hit the police cruiser.
State troopers are still investigating the crash.
