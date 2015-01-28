Tuscaloosa police officer involved in wreck

State troopers say a Tuscaloosa police patrol unit and another vehicle were involved in a wreck early Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened at the intersection of McFarland Boulevard and Skyland Boulevard around 5:06 a.m., according to State Trooper Reginal King.

“Both parties were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center with minor injuries,” King said.

Tuscaloosa police say a red light camera caught the collision. Lt. Brad Mason said a vehicle ran a red light and hit the police cruiser.

State troopers are still investigating the crash.

