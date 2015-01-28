'Bazaar' foods, bellydancing and more today at UAB

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama for January 28, 2015:

LESSONS LEARNED FROM SNOWMAGEDDON - Janice talked to AEMA Director Art Faulkner. He said as an agency, the severe winter weather the state endured last year helped us improve and coordinate more closely with EMA divisions. The severe winter weather last year also reminded us of how important coordination between local government, local schools and local businesses is in times of disaster. Preparing before the event is your best bet.

JEH JEH LIVE - The UAB International Bazaar is today from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the UAB Rec Center. There are four different tents showcasing the different food genres provided by local restaurants. There will also be a Diverser Desserts area. There will be plenty of other activities such as dance lessons, music, trivia and more going on throughout the day. For more information, visit www.uab.edu/diversity.

SCHOOLS ON SNOWMAGEDDON - Randy Fuller, superintendent of Shelby County schools and Debbie Horton, the principal at Oak Mountain ELementary school joined us to talk about the winter storm. Alabama's winter snow storm of 2014 was particularly memorable because for thousands of children it was the first time they had spent the night away from their anxious parents who had no way to reach them. Administrators and teachers were holed with students for the unexpected sleep over. That included 1800 students and 500 teachers in Shelby County schools and many more in other schools systems, as well.

ZOO CREW - Mickey visited with Bonnie Fischer from the Birmingham Zoo to learn more about the squirrel monkeys. For more information, visit birminghamzoo.com.

CAT SHOW - Bimingham Feline Fanciers Cat Fanciers Association Cat Club presents the Annual CFA All-Breed and Household Pet Cat Show. It is Saturday and Sunday at the Zamora Temple located at 3521 Ratliff Road, Irondale, AL 35210. It runs from 10am until 5pm on Saturday and 9pm until 4pm on Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for Seniors 60 and over, and $4 for children under 10. Proceeds benefit feline charities. The Annual Birmingham Feline Fanciers Cat Show has traditionally been the best Cat Fancier's Association presentation in the Southeast. A variety of cat breeds will be represented from around the country. For more information you may visit www.birminghamfelinefanciers.com.

WATER RESCUE DURING SNOWMEGGEDON - Gricel Ochoa joined us by phone from her home in Pelham. Gricel was leaving her office on Overton Road when like so many others she hit a patch of ice - but - instead of hitting another car or landing in a ditch - Gricel's car started sliding toward the Cahaba river. That's when Gricel jumped from her car as it went into the water.

ASK THE DOCTOR - Dr. Jerome Williams from Red Mountain Animal Clinic took viewer questions about their pets. For more information, call 205-326-8080 or visit redmountainanimalclinic.com.

GARDENING - Aldridge Gardens' Executive Director Rip Weaver joined us to talk about pruning plants. On February 22, you can learn about pruning. Learn the correct guidelines to pruning trees and shrubs, how to eliminate “crape murder,” and the best ways to remove unhealthy clutter from your garden and bring new vigor to your landscape. 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. $12 members/$15 non-members Class size is limited. Pre-registration is suggested at aldridgegardens.com or 205.682.8019.

Classes for kids include: Painting, Pounding, Picking, Pressing; American Girls in Aldridge Gardens; Find Hidden Treasures; and Chemistry and Construction Kids. For further details and to register, visit aldridgegardens.com.

