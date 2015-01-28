Louie, Louie

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

A gas explosion killed one man in Cordova. We'll be live there with the latest, including exclusive video from inside the damage.

Bad news for up to 1,600 employees at the US Steel plant in Fairfield.

The New England area was still slammed pretty hard by the winter storm. We'll have the latest on travel conditions after 8,000 flights were cancelled over the last three days.

We also look back at the "snow dusting" that shut down our area a year ago.

Yesterday was Super Bowl Media Day and we have some of the more surreal moments.

We talk cats! For all cat fans, you don't want to miss it. We find out all about the upcoming Cat Fanciers Show.

Mickey catches up with his latest buddy from the Birmingham Zoo!

Our veterinarian joins us to take your questions about your pets!

In Good Day Gardening we get advice on pruning and find out all about the summer camps at Aldridge Gardens.

And Jeh Jeh checks out some unique dishes at the UAB International Food Fair!

We hope you'll join us for these stories and the latest breaking news from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on FOX6!

Regards,

Mike Dubberly

Co-Host, Good Day Alabama

WBRC-TV/Fox6