WBRC Archives: Bear Bryant funeral and burial coverage

Paul William "Bear" Bryant died on January 26, 1983, less than a month after he coached his final game with the Crimson Tide.

Bryant's sudden death shocked Alabama fans around the country and many folks, including fans and former players, turned up two days later on January 28, 1983 in Tuscaloosa and Birmingham to pay their respects to Bryant.

In fact, many fans lined up along Interstate 20/59 between Tuscaloosa and Birmingham to watch as the procession took the hour-long drive to Elmwood Cemetery.

Above, you'll find three video clips from the WBRC archives. Two of them are from our coverage of Bryant's funeral in Tuscaloosa. One of them is from our coverage of his burial in Birmingham.

