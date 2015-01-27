Get the scoop on gardenias!

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama for January 27, 2015:

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us from Gameroom Designs located at 2811 Greystone Commercial Boulevard. He checks out some of the latest ideas for creating a gameroom or man cave. He checks out all the options and accessories you need for your room - including pool tables, grills, and more. For more information, call 205-823-3009.

MONEY TUESDAY - Stewart Welch joined us to talk about three money-making concepts. The stock market started out this year a lot of negative volatility and has many investors worried that the next ‘crash' is just around the corner. First know that it's impossible to predict what the stock market is going to do and when it's going to do it. It's also very instructive to remember that since the year 2000, as investors, we've lived through two of the three worst bear markets in the history of the stock market…and not only survived, thrived! Your best strategy, if you're still working, is to have a systematic investment program that includes periodic rebalancing between your predetermined stock versus bond allocations. This reminds me of three important financial lessons for anyone searching for financial success.

1. Invest early in life. When most people think about investing on a monthly basis, they tend to think of growth of their account in 'linear' terms. A linear progression is a straight but rising line. However, the effect of compounding creates geometric progression or a line that is rising but also 'bending' upwards. The importance of time in the equation of wealth accumulation cannot be underestimated. The compounding effect becomes more pronounced with the passage of time.

2. Invest early in the year. Many people will wait until about April 15 of this year to invest in their IRA for 2014. Instead of waiting until the last possible moment, there's a big advantage for those who invest, instead, at the earliest possible moment.

3. Prioritize investment contributions.

For more advice, visit www.welchgroup.com.

BETH K - Beth K joined us to talk about life after breast cancer. UAB researchers are studying how to help breast cancer survivors exercise more to lower the chances of the cancer coming back. If you are a breast cancer survivor, you may be able to help by joining the BEAT Cancer Exercise Study! One of the biggest fears of breast cancer survivors is the cancer coming back. Dealing with the worries and feeling strong, healthy and confident take time. Researchers are studying ways to lower the chances of a cancer coming back in breast cancer survivors. They are also studying ways to help women cope with the stress and worry. Here's what they know so far: Don't Drink Too Much Alcohol. Drinking alcohol may be related to a higher risk of breast cancer. Drinking large amounts of alcohol seems to stimulate more estrogen production in the body that could increase one type of breast cancer. So, limit your alcohol intake to no more than one alcoholic beverage a day or fewer. When it comes to alcohol and breast cancer, less is best!

• Stay at a Healthy Weight. While being overweight before the diagnosis of breast cancer seems to be the strongest predictor of recurrence, many doctors recommend maintaining a healthy weight for better health. Many women gain weight after a breast cancer diagnosis. The numbers could be as high as 60% to 70%. Some studies show that this could increase the risk of breast cancer recurrence and of heart disease. Less exercise, starting menopause, and some breast cancer treatments may be to blame for the increased weight gain.

• Eat Low Fat. Some studies shows that a low fat diet can lower the chances of recurrence. Focus on fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lean meats!

• Get Checked for Vitamin D. Low levels of vitamin D may be related to an increased risk of breast cancer. Taking more is not better, but if your levels are low, you need to get them into the normal, healthy range.

• Stay on Your Medicines. Be sure to stick with your medication regimen that your cancer doctor prescribes. Many women don't take their medicines as their doctor advises – this could lead to a cancer coming back.

• Exercise! Ten-year survival rates are higher for women who exercise.

If you are a breast cancer survivor! UAB researchers in my department are working with the National Cancer Institute on the BEAT - Better Exercise Adherence for Treatment - Cancer Study. They want to see if they can help breast cancer survivors exercise more to lower their stress levels and lower their chances of the cancer coming back. The 12-week program encourages women to walk at a healthy pace, beginning with 20 minutes a day, three times a week and working toward the recommended 150 minutes a week. During the program's first six weeks, enrollees will receive coaching from an exercise specialist. You may qualify for the BEAT study if you have ever been diagnosed with breast cancer, are 19 to 70 years old, and do not exercise more than 60 minutes a week. For more information, call (205) 975-1247 or email moveforward@uab.edu.

CRAIGSLIST DANGERS - Vestavia Police arrested two men they say stole an iPhone 6 from someone who was trying to sell it to them through Craigslist. The seller agreed to meet the buyers in the 1900 block of Kentucky Avenue on Jan. 13. But during the transaction, one of the suspects took the cell phone by force and the other pulled out a gun. Police say the suspects were identified in a line up as 25-year-old Parnell Jones and 20-year-old Raheeme King, both from Birmingham.Vestavia officers arrested Jones on Jan. 16 and U.S. Marshals arrested King on Thursday, Jan. 22 in Birmingham. They're both charged with first degree robbery. Jones has outstanding warrants for similar crimes in other areas, according to Vestavia Police. Jones is being held in the Jefferson County Jail and King is waiting to be transferred from Vestavia Hills to the county jail. They have a bond of $60,000 each. Vestavia Police Chief Dan Rary reminded everyone to be careful when meeting up with someone for a Craigslist or similar transaction.

ROCK THE SOUTH - "Rock the South" reveals more acts signed on for this year's event! Singers Tyler Farr and Corey Smith join the line-up! Last week organizers announced Brantley Gilbert will be the headliner. FOX6 is a proud partner of Rock the South. The event is June 19th and 20th at Heritage Park in Cullman!

GARDENING - Jimmy Rockett showed us what is new with Gardenias. Jimmy says that placement of plants is very important - all the more reason to research the mature height and width before planting them in your spot. These new Gardenias, however, all stay about 4 feet and less in height; which is good. You have Scentsation, Jubilation, Radican - an old favorite, and double mint. Jimmy said well drained soil is key and so is half a day of sun. Jimmy says that Gardenias are prone to Aphids, White Fly and sooty mold due to too much water. Its best to apply Bayer Advanced Systemic Tree and Shrub Insect Control in March and then again in July. It's a drench solution. Also, its best to use the Hastagro Liquid Organic Fertilizer because it contains iron helps the plants thrive. All Gardenias can be pruned in late February up to mid March. For more information, call Jimmy at 205-981-1151, email him at jimmyrockett@att.net, or visit www.jimmyrockett.com.

