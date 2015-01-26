Happy National Bubblewrap Day!

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama for January 26, 2015:

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from the Shades Valley YMCA with Mickal Thomas. Today he showed us some great exercises for the upper body, lower body, and your core! For more information, call 205-870-9622.

SCAMS TO WATCH FOR - Scammers may change how they target you and your money, but unfortunately, they're not going anywhere.

Here's what to watch out for in 2015.

1. Ransomware

2. Mobile Payments

3. Credit card chips

4. Social media scammers

5. The same old

To protect yourself, be proactive. Be sure to regularly check your bank and credit card statements. Make sure you know what charges appear. If you're not sure, contact your financial institution. Also check your credit report regularly. You can get copies of your reports from the three major credit bureaus for free once a year at AnnualCreditReport.com. Some consumers like to check and compare all three at once, or you could check one every four months, spacing it out over the year. Look for any new accounts you don't recognize, and if there's a mistake, contact the credit bureaus immediately. For more information visit www.bbb.com.

PADDINGTON - Janice talked with Hugh Bonneville about "Paddington" which opened in theaters last week. The movie takes place after a deadly earthquake destroys his home in Peruvian rainforest when a young bear makes his way to England in search of a new home. The bear, dubbed "Paddington" for the London train station, finds shelter with the family of Henry and Mary Brown. Although Paddington's amazement at urban living soon endears him to the Browns, someone else has her eye on him: Taxidermist Millicent Clyde has designs on the rare bear and his hide. It is rated PG and his open in theaters nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.paddington.com/us/the-movie/.

EMPOWERING YOUR HEALTH - Janice talked with Dr. Asa Andrew. Today he discussed six simple ways to detox for the new year.

1. Drink Spinach and Kale Smoothies For 21 Days - Kale contains fiber, polyphenols, and sulfur that helps to cleanse the body.

2. Rebound 5 Minutes A Day to 20 Minutes Daily - Pumps the lymphatic system and help detoxify the body

3. Consider Partial Day Fasting - Eat dinner and don't eat again to the following afternoon. This increases the release of impurities, gives our digestive system a break, and releases growth hormone.

4. Walk Every Day - Just walking will stimulate the cardiovascular system enough for general health. It will also work to help release toxins.

5. Sleep - Getting enough sleep will allow the body to reset each day.

6. Eat Foods With Glutathione - Garlic, onions, parsley, avocados, and tomatoes. It is the most potent antioxidant and protective nutrient to our cells.

For more information, visit http://www.drasa.com/.

ASK THE GARDENER - Alabama Cooperative Extension Agent Sallie Lee took questions from viewers about their gardening needs. You can reach her at the Extension office with your questions at (205) 879-6964 ext 11.

