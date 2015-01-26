Epic winter storm headed to Northeast

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

A federal judge grants a 14-day stay to the Alabama Attorney General's office to argue their case for an appeal to her earlier ruling that Alabama's same-sex marriage ban is unconstitutional.

The northeast is expected to get hit with an epic winter storm. We'll have the latest on flight cancellations.

Mickey will tell us how cold it's going to get here,

A device has been found near the White House. Not many details being released on it yet, but the White House says no one there was in danger and that the President and First Lady are traveling to India.

In entertainment news, the SAG Awards provided quite a show.

Miss Colombia Paulina Vega has been crowned Miss Universe.

Dr. Asa Andrew joins us to talk about the benefits and natural methods to detoxing,

And it'll be your chance to Ask the Gardener as Sallie joins us,

So please join us from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on FOX6!

Regards,

Mike Dubberly

Co-Host, Good Day Alabama

WBRC-TV/Fox6