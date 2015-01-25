Troopers identify 5 fatalities in Chilton Co. wreck

The five people who were killed in a crash in Chilton County have been identified.

The wreck occurred just south of Clanton on Highway 22 around 1:15 Saturday afternoon.

"Troopers are actively investigating and they'll determine the cause of the crash," ALEA State Trooper Steve Jarrett said.

Troopers say a Chevy Silverado driven by 36-year-old Quentin Buford, hit a Nissan Rogue, driven by 37-year-old Christina Deramus head-on. Both drivers and three passengers who were traveling with Deramus were all killed in the wreck.

They have been identified as 50-year-old Robert Gallet, 23-year-old Damian Gallet and 21-year-old Devan Gallet.

All were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Because there was significant loss of life, we have to very thoroughly investigate the cause of the crash,” Jarett said.

Although the cause has yet to be determined, troopers did say in a press release that seatbelts were not in use at the time of the crash and that there were some ejections.

As the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency works to figure out the events that led to the crash, they stress the importance of safety when operating a vehicle.

Always wear a seatbelt when inside a vehicle no matter how far away you're traveling.

