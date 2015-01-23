Evening news headlines

Happy (Foggy) Friday from the desk of Jonathan Hardison! Here are some of the stories were working on tonight;

Judge rules on Alabama same-sex marriage ban

A federal judge made a potentially landmark ruling late this afternoon by saying the state's ban on gay marriage is unconstitutional. Tonight we're getting reaction from the state's only openly gay lawmaker and from Attorney General Luther Strange on whether he plans to appeal.

Tracking wintry weather

Plus Fred Hunter's stepped out of the Absolutely Alabama world and into our StormWarn Center tonight to track this mist/rain and the possibility of some very light snow in our northern counties tonight.

Students tell the story

A second school bus flipped over in our area in two days - this time near Pinson. We're hearing from students - who were not seriously injured - about how they escaped.

Megan Hayes and Christy Hutchings have our team coverage when Steve and I join you for the full 90 minutes starting on FOX6 news at 9.

