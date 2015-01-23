Clare caught a fish!

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama today:

WHAT ARE THE WORLD GAMES?- Gene Hallman, president and CEO of the Bruno Event Team joined us to discuss the World Games It will bring a huge economic impact exceeding $200 million. more importantly, it continues to build on the city's resume as an excellent host of a wide variety of sporting events. The Birmingham region has always excelled when hosting these types of events. 1996 Olympic soccer was one of the most successful venues in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. Finally, the positive image enhancement opportunities that come along with the hosting of these games is the biggest benefit.

BIRMINGHAM BOAT SHOW- The 44th Anniversary Edition of the Birmingham Boat Show is this weekend at the BJCC. The Birmingham Boat Show remains committed to family togetherness on Alabama's many rivers, lakes and coastlines, and we are again inviting all children, 12 years and under, to attend this year's event FREE when accompanied by a paid adult admission. This “Kids Are FREE” policy allows the Birmingham Boat Show to remain one of the least expensive and best family entertainment buys in town. With over 600 Boats on display, marine dealer competition is intense, resulting in lower Boat prices than any other Show in the state. In conclusion, on behalf of the Board of Directors, please make plans to attend what we know is a great wholesome family adventure – The Birmingham Boat Show. For more information visitbriminghamboatshow.com.

JEH JEH LIVE- Jeh Jeh joined us live from Christ Temple Deliverance located at 2512 Avenue D in Birmingham. This is the site for the final day of the American Gospel Quartet Convention. The purpose of the American Gospel Quartet Convention is to re-establish Jesus as the foundation of our music and return to living the songs. It teaches participants about the business of music and promotes wholesome fellowship. The American Gospel Quartet Convention runs through today. Registration begins at 8am, morning activities begin at 9am, and evening activities begin at 6:30pm. This year's AGQC Hall Of Fame Induction honors the Lumzy Sisters from Mississippi and the Truthettes from Oklahoma. This year's seminars include legalities of ministry, trends of music ministry, financial responsibility of ministry, and the impact of the cultural arts in ministry. Nightly admission is $20.00. Friday night's guest include The Selvys, Luther Barnes and The Sunset Jubilaires, The Lumzy Sisters, The Victory Travelers, Jekalyn Carr and more. For more information visit www.agqconvention.ning.com.

BBJ- Mike talked to Alan Alexander from the Birmingham Business Journal. They discussed the 2021 World Games coming to Birmingham, UAB president Ray Watts getting a vote of no confidence, and Birmingham's multi-family market. For more on these and other business stories, visit www.birminghambusinessjournal.com.

CARS & RECALLS- Larry Gamache from Carfax joined us to discuss recalls in cars. Millions of people getting in their car this morning are putting their lives on the line because of an unfixed safety recall. Parents heading off to work, college students driving back to school and kids piling into minivans may be riding in unsafe vehicles or sharing the road with them. Ignoring or not knowing about open recalls can impact a vehicle's safety and performance. Fires, crashes, dangerous airbag deployments and other harmful or fatal consequences can occur. To help combat this problem, Carfax monitors your car for unfixed recalls for free and alerts you whenever one exists. Vehicle-specific open recall information is reported to Carfax directly from the auto manufacturers. The free my Carfax app - www.mycarfax.com - helps your viewers stay on top of recalls issued for their car now and in the future. Open recalls are also included on Carfax Vehicle History Reports.

SAVVY SHOPPER- Our savvy shopper Christie Dedman joined us with today's Good Day deals! There's an Amazon Prime special price you do not want to miss! This Saturday new members pay $72 for a one year membership. We all have old DVDs, Blu-rays, books, children's books, video games and electronics collecting dust in our homes. Amazon will actually buy items from you and turn it into an Amazon credit as part of the Amazon Trade-In Program. The credit works as cash, allowing you to purchase anything Amazon carries. Simply check the title, click submit if they want it, print a free shipping label, box it up and wait for your Amazon credit to appear in your account. Also, Michael's Craft Stores have a special "Make & Take" event where kids ages 3+ can make a Mardi Gras mask. For more deals, visit Christie's Blog at http://christiededman.com/.

DEFLATED BALLS- Big controversy in the NFL has created a lot of talk on television and the radio talk shows. The NFL is investigating into allegations the New England Patriots used deflated footballs in the AFC Title game against the Colts. If found to be true, the Patriots could face fines and a forfeiture of a 1st round draft pick. Jeremy Towns, a defensive tackle with the NFL's Buffalo Bills, who played at Samford and Wenonah, joined us to give his perspective.

ZOO CREW- Kelly Garrison joined us from the Birmingham Zoo to introduce Mickey to the Greater Sulphur-Crested Cockatoo. To learn more information about the animal or visit the zoo, go to birminghamzoo.com.

COMEDIAN- You've seen this high-energy, not-right comic on A and E's Evening at the Improve, Showtime, Comic Strip Live and much more. Known as the King of Yallternative Comedy, The Atomic Comic, The King of White Trash, Steve McGrew's keen wit and wisdom is sure to hit home. For tickets or more information for this weekend's appearances, call the Comedy Club Stardome at 205-444-0008 or visit stardome.com.

