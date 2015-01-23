Comedian Steve McGrew joins Good Day!

This morning on Good Day Alabama:
All but two Chilton County students are back home with their families, after a serious bus crash,
A long time ally of the United States has died...we'll let you know who,
The 2021 World Games are officially in Birmingham! We have a Gene Hallman to explain what all events we can look forward to,
The Patriots are still being investigated by the NFL for possibly using under-inflated footballs as a competitive advantage. An NFL player joins us to give us his take,
An Anniston officer is injured in a hit-and-run,
Mike Dubberly is promising an EPIC Dub's Dubs at 6:50 a.m.
The President is offered lipstick? We'll explain!
Remember cassette tapes? They could be making a big comeback!
Clare joins us live from a boat show!
Jeh Jeh take us to a Gospel Quartet Convention,
Steve McGrew is sure to make us laugh,
and Mickey has the weekend forecast!
It's time to get down on Friday from 4:30 - 9 a.m on FOX6!
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.