Evening news headlines

Good evening from the desk of Jonathan Hardison! I hope you're having a good Thursday. Here are some of the stories we're working on tonight:

12 students injured in bus crash

We're continuing to follow that developing story from Chilton County where a school bus flipped over this afternoon. We know the driver is OK and several students were taken to hospitals. We'll be live from the scene with the latest.

What a change one day makes!

We enjoyed that sunshine yesterday but some of our area saw sleet today! J-P Dice has new model data to share tonight on how much and what kind of precipitation we should be expecting in the next 24-48 hours.

World Games

Governor Bentley made the trip to Birmingham to celebrate the news that the Magic City will host the 2021 World Games. He shared how he plans for the state to support the city's 6-year project to get ready for this huge event.

We hope to see you tonight on FOX6 News starting at 9! Watch us on air, online at MyFoxAl.com or through the WBRC News app.