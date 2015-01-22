Don't look down!

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama today:

JEH JEH LIVE- Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® Presents Circus XTREME - It's time for your family to be amazed by all the X-TRAORDINARY things you know and love about America's favorite live family entertainment experience. Be astonished by UN-XPECTED circus spectacles you've never seen before and that can't be seen anywhere else but at The Greatest Show On Earth® . Get ready for an X-HILARATING adventure with X-TRAORDINARY circus artists and magnificent X-OTIC animals! It's time to awaken the spirit of Children Of All Ages and stir the imagination of your family! Ringling Bros.® Presents Circus XTREME. It's time to have XTREME fun with your family! Tickets range from $18-$90. The performances are at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Performances are tonight at 7:05pm, tomorrow at 10:40am & 7:05pm, Friday at 10:40am & 7:05pm, Saturday at 11:05am, 3:05pm, & 7:05pm, and Sunday at 11:05am, 3:05pm, & 7:05pm. The All Access Pre-Show is your chance to feel what it's like to be part of The Greatest Show On Earth ®! You and your family are specially invited to an amazing circus experience and FREE ADMISSION comes with your ticket! Step Right Up and be part of the All Access Pre-Show where Children Of All Ages are invited down to the show floor to try on costumes, learn circus skills, meet the performers and get their picture taken with the clowns! Then, enter for a chance to win an original pachyderm painting, which is painted right in front of you by one of the world famous Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey ® elephants! All this and more when you arrive an hour early, and remember, FREE ADMISSION with your ticket! For tickets or more information, visit https://www.ringling.com/.

WORLD GAMES- Birmingham wins the bid for The World Games 2021! The decision was announced by José Perurena, President of the International World Games Association, at noon today in the Mövenpick Hotel in Lausanne, Switzerland. That was around 4am local time. During its meetings on Wednesday the IWGA Executive Committee made a final assessment of the Bids from Birmingham, Lima, Peru, and Ufa, Russia, and evaluated the delegations' final presentations. The IWGA Executive Board took the final decision on the host city for the 11th edition of this multi-sports event at its meeting on Thursday morning.

ART CONTEST- Not only does music tell a story but pictures and paintings bring a story to life. To celebrate Black History Month, 95.7 JAMZ, FOX6 and McDONALD'S are asking students across Central Alabama to tell a story; a story of strength, hope and unity through art. Students are encouraged to paint/draw or write a poem that expresses their depiction of the civil rights movement and the country's progression. The McDonald's Celebration of Creativity in The Community Art Contest deadline for all submissions is Friday, February 13, 2015. All paintings and poems can be dropped off on or before Friday, February 13th at Summit Media Group 2700 Corporate Drive, Suite 115, Birmingham, AL 35242 or McDonald's Office at 121 Summit Parkway, Homewood, Al 35209.

The artwork submitted will be grouped and judged in the following divisions:

Division I: Grades K-5

Division II: Grades 6-8

Division III: Grades 9-12

The judges will review student art and poetry submissions on February 16, 2015 and will be narrowed down to a total of 16 entries, four representing each division. During February, four pieces of artwork, one representing each division, will be displayed at various McDonald's locations. The 16 finalists will be notified of their selection and their names will be listed on the station website. The final judging will take place and will be announced on February 26th, 2015 at The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. Each piece of artwork will receive a numeric score for each criterion. The numeric score will determine the 1st Place winner, as well as the 2nd place, 3rd place, and honorable mention recipient for each division. Each 1st Place Art Division winner will receive $500, 2nd Place will receive $250, and 3rd Place will receive $100. The 1st Place Poem Division winner will receive $300, with 2nd receiving $200 and 3rd receiving $100. PLUS...All winners will also receive on air mentions on FOX6 News. Each teacher of the 1st Place Art Division winner will receive an art supply gift card in the sum of $500.00. Complete contest details and information can be found on http://www.957jamz.com.

HOW TO BUY A TV- With the Super Bowl a little more than a week away, some serious fans may be considering an upgrade of their current TV to get the ultimate viewing experience on game day. And, many retailers are touting what might appear to be unbeatable deals on sets. But will buying now get you the best possible bargain? Consumer Reports offered advice and recommendations for those who are going to buy now. Visit www.consumerreports.org for the latest TV buying for the big game news.

ROCK THE SOUTH- Rock the City returns this year on June 19th and 20th at Heritage Park in Cullman. Today the organizers announce the first big act - country music star Brantley Gilbert. For complete details, updates, and tickets, visit http://www.rockthesouth.com/.

BABYPALOOZA- Cecilia Pearson form Alabama Baby and Child Magazine joined us to discuss BabyPalooza. Tuscaloosa Babypalooza Baby & Maternity Expo is a free baby & maternity expo for new, expectant and hopeful moms. Highlights of the event include health information from DCH Health System, get connected with community resources like the Parenting Assistance Line, on-site baby registry with Babies-r-Us, on-site 4D Ultrasounds, citywide babyshower at the top of every hour with game and prizes, and plenty of product showcase. Because parents can be overwhelmed with the choices of products out there, the organizes of Babypalooza pick a few of their favorites and have them at Babypalooza for parents to demo on site. And the fun part is, attendees get a chance to win them! Babypalooza Baby & Maternity Expo is this Saturday, January 24th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Bryant Conference Center. It is free to attend. For more information, visit BabyPaloozaTour.com.

OUR HOUSE - Meredith Jones joined us with advice on new wallpaper options. This isn't your grandmother's wallpaper. Wallpaper now can be used like artwork and what makes it so versatile is wallpaper that is peel & stick. When you get tired of it just peel it off. You can put something different up or just paint the wall. There's no messy paste when you're applying it and it won't pull the drywall off when it comes time to remove it. You can actually even reposition this wallpaper. To install:

1. Make sure the surface you are applying it to is clean and dry

2. Repair any holes or damage to the drywall

3. If you're applying more than 1 strip of wallpaper, start hanging it from left to right and at the upper left corner of a room (if you're wanting to apply it that high)

4. To apply the first strip, start peeling the backing off at the top until about 1/2 way down the strip and then press the exposed area against the wall.

5. Use a squeegee to move any large air bubbles out. Start at the center and work outwards.

6. Then remove the rest of the backing and smooth down the bottom half of the strip and use the squeegee to remove any remaining air bubbles.

7. If you don't like how it looks or it's a little crooked, simply remove the piece and reapply.

SHELBY PET OF THE WEEK- Meghan Wayman from the Shelby County Humane Society introduced us to a pet that needs a new home. Her name is Sadie. For adoptions, call 205-669-3916 or visit shelbyhumane.org.

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, our Savvy Shopper joins us with some great deals. Comedian Steve McGrew joins us with a few laughs! So many recalls on cars these days.... how do you know which ones are safe to purchase? We find out! We check out all of your entertainment and business headlines! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day Alabama!