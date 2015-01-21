Evening news headlines - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Evening news headlines

Greetings from the desk of Jonathan Hardison! Here are some of the stories we're working on tonight for you:

Warning for drivers

And if you're anywhere near a school in Vestavia Hills, you better have your eyes up and your hands at 10 and 2 on the steering wheel because the city just passed a new distracted driving law - and it covers a variety of possible distractions. Sherea Harris has the details.

Regulating cemeteries

After the heartbreaking stories from Bessemer's failed Memorial Mound have surface in the last week, a Cullman County lawmaker who's seen one too many abandoned burial places says he wants the state to get involved when cemeteries or funeral homes shutdown. So what can the state do? Megan Hayes is looking at that issue tonight.

