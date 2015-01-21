Which one is the clown?

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama today:

JEH JEH LIVE- Jeh Jeh joined us from UAB HealthSmart to find out how you can get free health screenings. It is estimated that 80% of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes and 40% of cancers in the U.S. could be prevented if Americans were to stop smoking, eat healthy, and get in shape. But often, positive lifestyle changes are easier said than done. This is true in Alabama, where 31.6% of people are considered obese and 22% of adults smoke. That's where UAB HealthSmart comes in. UAB HealthSmart is the University of Alabama at Birmingham's innovative health education and well ness facility that empowers people throughout Greater Birmingham to take charge of their health. At UAB HealthSmart, we help you identify what your body needs to stay healthy, show you how to make smart lifestyle changes that lower your risk, and point you toward other HealthSmart programs that can help. Located in the heart of downtown Birmingham, UAB HealthSmart offers easy access to important preventive services, from free Health Profile Screenings and free Personal Health Consultations to free Lunch & Learn Health Talks and free Fitness and Nutrition Classes. UAB HealthSmart programs, which have helped 60,000 people since 2003, are rooted in primary and secondary disease prevention. We continually develop new programs to address the most frequent risk factors of chronic disease: poor nutrition, lack of exercise, and alcohol and tobacco use.

CHINESE AMBASSADOR- His Excellency Cui Tiankai, Ambassador of The People's Republic of China to the United States, is scheduled to travel to Birmingham to officially kick off the Birmingham International Center's 2015 Spotlight on China. Ambassador Cui Tiankai will attend an elegant dinner and cultural event in his honor tomorrow. On Friday, he will address area business leaders gathered to take part in an Alabama—China Business Roundtable. The Birmingham International Center spotlights a different country each year, producing programs and activities designed to build greater cultural understanding. The 2015 Spotlight on China will work to bolster cultural, educational, and business ties between Alabama and China. The Ambassador's Dinner, held at The Club, will feature entertainment from distinguished Chinese performers. Elite musicians from China's most prestigious music school, the China Conservatory, will perform as the Forbidden City Chamber Orchestra. Marking performances at national music events in a dozen countries around the world, the Forbidden City Chamber Orchestra blends modernity with the elegance of China's traditional music. Tickets to the Roundtable are $100 for the full conference or $55 for the luncheon only. Register online atbic-al.org. For questions about the Ambassador's Dinner, call the Birmingham International Center office at 205-252-7652 or email BICStaff@bic-al.org. For complete details additional events and activities scheduled for the 2015 Spotlight on China, visit bic-al.org.

ZOO CREW- Mickey visited with Lindsey Schaeffer from the Birmingham Zoo to learn more about the Red Panda. For more information, visitbirminghamzoo.com.

CLOWNS IN THE KITCHEN - Gemma the Jet and Taylor the Clown joined us in the kitchen. She showed us a healthy meal she uses when on the road to eat good food and get the protein and energy she needs. Taylor showed us how he uses his pies that he makes as he hit Mike in the face with it. He also taught Mickey to juggle. You can catch them both at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® Presents Circus XTREME! Be astonished by UN-XPECTED circus spectacles you've never seen before and that can't be seen anywhere else but at The Greatest Show On Earth®. Get ready for an X-HILARATING adventure with X-TRAORDINARY circus artists and magnificent X-OTIC animals! It's time to awaken the spirit of Children Of All Ages and stir the imagination of your family! Ringling Bros. ® Presents Circus XTREME. It's time to have XTREME fun with your family! Tickets range from $18-$90. The performances are at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Performances are tonight at 7:05pm, tomorrow at 10:40am & 7:05pm, Friday at 10:40am & 7:05pm, Saturday at 11:05am, 3:05pm, & 7:05pm, and Sunday at 11:05am, 3:05pm, & 7:05pm. The All Access Pre-Show is your chance to feel what it's like to be part of The Greatest Show On Earth ®! You and your family are specially invited to an amazing circus experience and FREE ADMISSION comes with your ticket! Step Right Up and be part of the All Access Pre-Show where Children Of All Ages are invited down to the show floor to try on costumes, learn circus skills, meet the performers and get their picture taken with the clowns! Then, enter for a chance to win an original pachyderm painting, which is painted right in front of you by one of the world famous Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey ® elephants! All this and more when you arrive an hour early, and remember, FREE ADMISSION with your ticket! For tickets or more information, visit https://www.ringling.com/.

ASK THE DOCTOR- Dr. Peily Soong from Children's Hospital discussed the use of car seats following a crash. NHTSA recommends that child safety seats be replaced following a moderate or severe crash in order to ensure a continued high level of crash protection for child passengers. NHTSA recommends that child safety seats do not automatically need to be replaced following a minor crash. Minor crashes are those that meet ALL of the following criteria: the vehicle was able to be driven away from the crash site; the vehicle door nearest the safety seat was undamaged; there were no injuries to any of the vehicle occupants; the air bags did not deploy; and there is no visible damage to the safety seat. Clarifying the need for child seat replacement will reduce the number of children unnecessarily riding without a child safety seat while a replacement seat is being acquired, and the number of children who will have to ride without a child seat if a seat were discarded and not replaced. The clarification will also reduce the financial burden of unnecessary replacement. Recent studies demonstrate that child safety seats can withstand minor crash impacts without any documented degradation in subsequent performance. The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia subjected nine new and used child seats restraining 3-year-old dummies to a series of 50 consecutive 15 km/h sled tests into a 40% offset barrier. Three seats were inspected visually; no damage was apparent as a result of the impacts. Three seats underwent x-ray inspection; no damage was detected. Three seats were tested in accordance with Canadian federal standards and were found to be in compliance with all standards. The agency is committed to maintaining policies that are science-based and data-driven. Stakeholders with data that address post-crash re-use of child safety seats are encouraged to provide this information to the agency. For more information, visithttp://www.nhtsa.gov/people/injury/childps/ChildRestraints/ReUse/RestraintReUse.htm. Dr. Soong also takes viewer questions about children's health issues. For more information, visit www.ChildrensAL.org.

GOOD DAY GARDENING- Fred Spicer, Executive Director of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, joined us to discuss the Junior Master Gardener program. The Junior Master Gardener program comes to Birmingham Botanical Gardens on January 24 from 9 - noon. The first session in the series will focus on "Soils and Water." Julie Danley leads the program, an international youth gardening program of the university cooperative Extension network. Junior Master Gardener engages children in novel, "hands-on" group and individual learning experiences that provide a love of gardening, develop an appreciation for the environment and cultivate the mind. Junior Master Gardner also inspires youths to be of service to others through service learning and leadership development projects and rewards them with certification and recognition. Children can get involved in exploring their world through meaningful activities that encourage leadership development, personal pride and responsibility and community involvement. Youth involved in the program develop critical thinking skills and the ability to identify community concerns and take action to address them through individual group projects. Future sessions will take place February 21, March 21, June 20, July 18, August 15, September 19, October 17 and November 21. All sessions take place from 9 – noon. The program is targeted toward children ages 6-12. Individual sessions are available for $45, while packages can be purchased for $320. To learn more about all of the sessions on the 2015 calendar and to register online, visit www.bbgardens.org/classes.

