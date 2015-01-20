Evening news headlines

Greetings from the desk of Jonathan Hardison! I hope you're having a nice day. We're following two developing stories tonight:

New Hoover ER

Hoover's city council just approved a new, freestanding ER for the city that Mayor Ivey says will "save lives" but some other hospitals aren't happy about it. We'll look at whether this could make it easier for you get to access to emergency care when you need it.

Arrest in Highland Park murder

Birmingham Police have arrested two men they say are connected to a homicide near St. Vincent's Hospital last Friday. We'll look at what led police to these men.

New sheriff in town

The new Tuscaloosa Sheriff took his oath of office today but he's no stranger to the department. Josh Gauntt has more on this longtime officer.

We'll be on air right after Fox News coverage of the State of the Union address. Watch us on air, online at MyFoxAl.com or in the WBRC News app.