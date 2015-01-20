Birmingham FD searches for arsonist in 3 fires

Good afternoon from the desk of Janet Hall. Here are the stories we're working on for FOX6 News this evening.

String of fires

Birmingham fire officials are looking for a suspect after three suspicious fires damaged vacant homes overnight. The full story on FOX6 News at 5.

Football player faces charges

Crimson Tide football player Ryan Anderson faces serious charges. He's under arrest on domestic violence charges.

Pepper spray in schools

A federal trial is challenging police officers used chemical sprays against five students in Birmingham schools. We'll have the details on today's proceedings.

