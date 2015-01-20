More wintry weather in the forecast?

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

- Japan's prime minister is promising to save the two Japanese hostages held by the Islamic State group. More on the online video released showing the Islamic State group threatening to kill the two men unless they receive a $200 million ransom in the next 72 hours.

- The U.N. Security Council is demanding that Nigerian extremist group Boko Haram immediately halt all hostilities, disarm and demobilize.

- Wild scene in Miami as motorcyclists take over the roads.

- A construction worker is dead and a tractor trailer driver is injured after an interstate overpass undergoing demolition collapsed in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Fire Department says the collapse onto southbound interstate 75 happened Monday night, and several hundred tons of concrete fell onto the roadway.

- An economic analyst will join us to discuss the President's expected proposal he'll reveal tonight on taxing the wealthy more to help the middle class.

- Dr. Beth Kitchin will discuss a new diet-device approved by the FDA.

- Mickey will tell us if we're in danger of getting wintry weather on Friday.

