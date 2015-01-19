Is it Monday already?

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

Wintry weather causing problems on both coasts. Mickey will tell us if we could see some of the same problems later this week.

Deontay Wilder out of Tuscaloosa is the new Heavyweight Champion of the World! We'll hear from him.

The mayor of Birmingham joins us from the Unity Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

Shots were fired near the house of Vice President Joe Biden.

American Sniper is the big winner at the box office.

And a big gathering in Selma for the opening of the the big movie.

